Tillakratne Dilshan scored 2313 runs in ICC events after turning 30 - the most by any cricketer.
India captain Rohit Sharma stands second with 2157 runs.
Kumar Sangakkara made 1851 runs in ICC events after turning 30.
Virat Kohli stands fourth with 1845 runs. He can move into the top three in the ongoing Champions Trophy.
Mahela Jayawardene scored 1776 runs in ICC events after turning 30.
After turning 30, David Warner made 1772 runs in ICC competitions.
Sanath Jayasuriya made 1648 runs in ICC events after turning 30.
Chris Gayle made 1503 runs in ICC events after turning 30.
Matthew Hayden scored 1462 runs after turning 30.
Adam Gilchrist stands 10th with 1354 runs in ICC tournaments after 30.
