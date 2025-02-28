 Most runs in ICC tournaments after turning 30

Most runs in ICC tournaments after turning 30

Image Source : Getty

Tillakratne Dilshan scored 2313 runs in ICC events after turning 30 - the most by any cricketer.

Image Source : Getty

India captain Rohit Sharma stands second with 2157 runs.

Image Source : Getty

Kumar Sangakkara made 1851 runs in ICC events after turning 30.

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli stands fourth with 1845 runs. He can move into the top three in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Image Source : Getty

Mahela Jayawardene scored 1776 runs in ICC events after turning 30.

Image Source : Getty

After turning 30, David Warner made 1772 runs in ICC competitions.

Image Source : Getty

Sanath Jayasuriya made 1648 runs in ICC events after turning 30.

Image Source : Getty

Chris Gayle made 1503 runs in ICC events after turning 30.

Image Source : Getty

Matthew Hayden scored 1462 runs after turning 30.

Image Source : Getty

Adam Gilchrist stands 10th with 1354 runs in ICC tournaments after 30.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Most runs for Australia as opener in Champions Trophy history

Click to read more..