Most runs from boundaries in an innings in the Champions Trophy

Ben Duckett made 86 runs in boundaries against Australia. He hit 17 fours and three sixes.
Ibrahim Zadran amassed 84 runs in boundaries against England. He hit 12 fours and 6 sixes.
Josh Inglis made 68 runs in boundaries against England. Eight fours and 6 sixes were hit by him.
Tom Latham scored 58 runs in boundaries against Pakistan. He hit 10 boundaries and three sixes.
Will Young scored 54 runs in boundaries against Pakistan. 12 boundaries and one six was registered to his name.
Rachin Ravindra hit 12 boundaries and six against Bangladesh. He made 54 runs in boundaries in the match.
Joe Root scored 50 runs in boundaries against Afghanistan. He hit 11 boundaries and one six.
Shubman Gill stands eighth on the list. He amassed 48 runs in boundaries against Bangladesh. The youngster hit nine boundaries and two sixes.
