 Most runs for India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25; Nitish Reddy tops the list, Rohit behind Akash Deep, R Ashwin

Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed his maiden Test ton, rescuing his side from a precarious position at the MCG and became the top run-getter for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Take a look at the full list-

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 275 runs (in 7 innings - one century, one fifty)

KL Rahul - 259 runs (in 7 innings - two fifties)

Virat Kohli - 162 runs (in 6 innings - one hundred)

Rishabh Pant - 124 runs (in 6 innings)

Ravindra Jadeja - 94 runs (in 2 innings - one fifty)

Washington Sundar - 83 runs (in 3 innings - one fifty)

Shubman Gill - 60 runs (in 3 innings)

Akash Deep - 31 runs (in 2 innings)

R Ashwin - 29 runs (in 2 innings)

Devdutt Padikkal - 25 runs (in 2 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 22 runs (in 4 innings)

Jasprit Bumrah - 20 runs (in 5 innings)

