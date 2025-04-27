Most runs by Indian batters in IPL who never played international cricket, Prabhsimran Singh creates history

Prabhsimran Singh became the first uncapped player in IPL history to score 1,000-plus runs for just one team, who has yet to represent India at the highest level as he smashed a 49-ball 83 against KKR. Prabhsimran has been sensational for PBKS in IPL 2025. Take a look at the full list-
1,083 runs (51 innings) - Manan Vohra (RR/LSG/PBKS/RCB)
1,054 runs (71 innings) - Rahul Tewatia (GT/RR/DD/KXIP)
851 runs (43 innings) - Ayush Badoni (LSG)
798 runs (39 innings) - Manvinder Bisla (KKR/KXIP/RCB)
690 runs (48 innings) - Abdul Samad (SRH/LSG)
676 runs (40 innings) - TL Suman (Deccan/MI/PWI)
626 runs (43 innings) - Shahrukh Khan (GT/PBKS)
585 runs (24 innings) - Abishek Porel (DC)
581 runs (26 innings) - Shashank Singh (SRH/PBKS)
