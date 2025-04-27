 Most runs by Indian batters in IPL who never played international&nbsp;cricket, Prabhsimran Singh creates history

Most runs by Indian batters in IPL who never played international cricket, Prabhsimran Singh creates history

Image Source : Getty

Prabhsimran Singh became the first uncapped player in IPL history to score 1,000-plus runs for just one team, who has yet to represent India at the highest level as he smashed a 49-ball 83 against KKR. Prabhsimran has been sensational for PBKS in IPL 2025. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : AP

1,083 runs (51 innings) - Manan Vohra (RR/LSG/PBKS/RCB)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

1,054 runs (71 innings) - Rahul Tewatia (GT/RR/DD/KXIP)

Image Source : AP

851 runs (43 innings) - Ayush Badoni (LSG)

Image Source : AP

798 runs (39 innings) - Manvinder Bisla (KKR/KXIP/RCB)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

690 runs (48 innings) - Abdul Samad (SRH/LSG)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

676 runs (40 innings) - TL Suman (Deccan/MI/PWI)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

626 runs (43 innings) - Shahrukh Khan (GT/PBKS)

Image Source : Getty

585 runs (24 innings) - Abishek Porel (DC)

Image Source : Getty

581 runs (26 innings) - Shashank Singh (SRH/PBKS)

Image Source : Getty

Next : Hardik Pandya vs Mitchell Marsh - Stats comparison after 50 IPL matches

Click to read more..