Most runs at No 4 in ODIs with a 100-plus strike rate, Shreyas Iyer only Indian in Top 10

Shreyas Iyer smashed a quickfire 36-ball 59 in his return to ODIs for India against England in the opener. Iyer continued his smashing form at No 4 as he is the only Indian batter in the top 10 with a strike rate of 103.33 while having 1,452 runs to his name in the ODIs. Take a look at the full list-

Aiden Markram (South Africa) - 1,557 runs at 100.58, in 42 innings

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 958 runs at 100.41, in 24 innings

Jos Buttler (England) - 681 runs at 167.73, in 14 innings

Harry Brook (England) - 499 runs at 117.13, in 12 innings

Mark Chapman (New Zealand/Hong Kong) - 338 runs at 103.68, in 6 innings

Mark Boucher (South Africa) - 279 runs at 112.50, in 6 innings

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) - 274 runs at 101.48, in 8 innings

Andrew Flintoff (England) - 260 runs at 105.69, in 11 innings

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 256 runs at 181.56, in 10 innings

