Most runs as captain in wins in IPL; Virat Kohli tops the list

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2,756 runs (in 68 innings)
MS Dhoni (CSK, RPS) - 2,722 runs (in 110 innings)
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 2,569 runs (in 88 innings)
Gautam Gambhir (DD, KKR) - 2,374 runs (in 71 innings)
David Warner (DC, SRH) - 1,935 runs (in 40 innings)
KL Rahul (PBKS, LSG) - 1,603 runs (in 32 innings)
Shreyas Iyer (DC, KKR) - 1,161 runs (in 40 innings)
Virender Sehwag (DD, KXIP) - 1,114 runs (in 29 innings)
Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 1,080 runs (in 30 innings)
Adam Gilchrist (KXIP, Deccan) - 1,047 runs (in 35 innings)
