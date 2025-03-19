 Most runs as captain in wins in IPL; Virat Kohli tops the list

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2,756 runs (in 68 innings)

MS Dhoni (CSK, RPS) - 2,722 runs (in 110 innings)

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 2,569 runs (in 88 innings)

Gautam Gambhir (DD, KKR) - 2,374 runs (in 71 innings)

David Warner (DC, SRH) - 1,935 runs (in 40 innings)

KL Rahul (PBKS, LSG) - 1,603 runs (in 32 innings)

Shreyas Iyer (DC, KKR) - 1,161 runs (in 40 innings)

Virender Sehwag (DD, KXIP) - 1,114 runs (in 29 innings)

Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 1,080 runs (in 30 innings)

Adam Gilchrist (KXIP, Deccan) - 1,047 runs (in 35 innings)

