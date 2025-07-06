Most runs as captain in T20 cricket, Faf du Plessis breaks Virat Kohli's all-time record

Faf du Plessis, with his 52-ball 91 for the Texas Super Kings against the Seattle Orcas, became the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket as a captain, taking his tally to 6575 runs. Du Plessis left behind Virat Kohli to achieve the record, which he held in his name for the longest. Take a look at the full list-
6564 - Virat Kohli (in 188 innings)
6358 - James Vince (in 206 innings)
6283 - MS Dhoni (in 289 innings)
6064 - Rohit Sharma (in 224 innings)
5200 - Babar Azam (in 137 innings)
5174 - Aaron Finch (in 168 innings)
4728 - David Warner (131 innings)
4242 - Gautam Gambhir (166 innings)
4115 - Shoaib Malik (139 innings)
