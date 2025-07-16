 Most Player of the Match awards won in WTC; Ben Stokes goes past Joe Root, Travis Head still at the top

Ben Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match for the Lord's Test for scoring 77 runs with the bat, taking five wickets and affecting a crucial run-out in the field against India. This was Stokes' sixth POTM award, one more than Joe Root and now outright the second highest for any player in the World Test Championship. Take a look at the full list-

Australia's Travis Head is at the top of the list with as many as 10 Player of the Match awards in 52 games in the WTC, including one in the 2023 Final against India

Joe Root (England) - 5 in 67 matches

Harry Brook (England) - 4 in 24 matches

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 4 in 42 matches

Usman Khawaja (Australia) - 4 in 43 matches

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 4 in 53 matches

Steve Smith (Australia) - 4 in 55 matches

