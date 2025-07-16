Ben Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match for the Lord's Test for scoring 77 runs with the bat, taking five wickets and affecting a crucial run-out in the field against India. This was Stokes' sixth POTM award, one more than Joe Root and now outright the second highest for any player in the World Test Championship. Take a look at the full list-
Australia's Travis Head is at the top of the list with as many as 10 Player of the Match awards in 52 games in the WTC, including one in the 2023 Final against India
Joe Root (England) - 5 in 67 matches
Harry Brook (England) - 4 in 24 matches
Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 4 in 42 matches
Usman Khawaja (Australia) - 4 in 43 matches
Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 4 in 53 matches
Steve Smith (Australia) - 4 in 55 matches
