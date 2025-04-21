 Most Player of the Match award wins for Indian players in IPL, Rohit Sharma goes back to the top surpassing Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma finally struck form after a few indifferent games in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, smashing an unbeaten 76 off just 45 deliveries against the Chennai Super Kings. Rohit also won the Player of the Match award for his knock as he went past Virat Kohli yet again to have the most MOM awards for an Indian in his name in the IPL - 20

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 19 (260 matches)

MS Dhoni (CSK, RPS) - 18 (272 matches)

Yusuf Pathan (KKR/RR/SRH), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK/GL/RR/KTK) - 16

KL Rahul (SRH/DC/RCB/LSG/PBKS) - 15 (138 matches)

Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) - 14 (205 matches)

Gautam Gambhir (DD/KKR), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR/MI/RR/CSK/RPS/DC) - 13

Shikhar Dhawan (DC/SRH/Deccan/MI/PBKS), Amit Mishra (Deccan/SRH/DC/LSG) - 12

Sanju Samson (RR/DD), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Virender Sehwag (DD/PBKS) - 11

Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Shubman Gill (KKR/GT), Umesh Yadav (RCB/GT/DC/KKR), Ambati Rayudu (MI/CSK) - 10

