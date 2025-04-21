Rohit Sharma finally struck form after a few indifferent games in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, smashing an unbeaten 76 off just 45 deliveries against the Chennai Super Kings. Rohit also won the Player of the Match award for his knock as he went past Virat Kohli yet again to have the most MOM awards for an Indian in his name in the IPL - 20
Image Source : AP
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 19 (260 matches)
Image Source : AP
MS Dhoni (CSK, RPS) - 18 (272 matches)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Yusuf Pathan (KKR/RR/SRH), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK/GL/RR/KTK) - 16
Image Source : AP/BCCI/IPL
KL Rahul (SRH/DC/RCB/LSG/PBKS) - 15 (138 matches)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) - 14 (205 matches)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Gautam Gambhir (DD/KKR), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR/MI/RR/CSK/RPS/DC) - 13
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shikhar Dhawan (DC/SRH/Deccan/MI/PBKS), Amit Mishra (Deccan/SRH/DC/LSG) - 12
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Sanju Samson (RR/DD), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Virender Sehwag (DD/PBKS) - 11
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Shubman Gill (KKR/GT), Umesh Yadav (RCB/GT/DC/KKR), Ambati Rayudu (MI/CSK) - 10
Image Source : Getty
Next : Most runs in IPL - Rohit Sharma moves to number 2