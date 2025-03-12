Sachin Tendulkar won the Player of the Match 9 times even when India lost the game.
Chris Gayle won the Player of the Match award 6 times even when West Indies lost.
Andy Flower was adjudged Player of the Match on 6 occasions despite Zimbabwe losing.
Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad won the Player of the Match award five times despite his team losing.
Aravinda de Silva was adjudged Player of the Match award five times despite Sri Lanka losing.
