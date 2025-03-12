 Most POTM awards in matches lost

Most POTM awards in matches lost

Sachin Tendulkar won the Player of the Match 9 times even when India lost the game.

Chris Gayle won the Player of the Match award 6 times even when West Indies lost.

Andy Flower was adjudged Player of the Match on 6 occasions despite Zimbabwe losing.

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad won the Player of the Match award five times despite his team losing.

Image Source : X/ICC

Aravinda de Silva was adjudged Player of the Match award five times despite Sri Lanka losing.

