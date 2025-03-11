 Most Player of the Match Awards in ICC knockouts

Travis Head won 3 Player of the Match awards in 4 ICC knockout matches.

Former cricketer Shane Warne won 3 Player of the Match awards in 6 matches.

Aravinda de Silva also won 3 Player of the Match awards but in 9 ICC knockout matches.

Jacques Kallis also won 3 Player of the Match awards in 11 ICC knockout matches.

Shane Watson won 3 Player of the Match awards in 14 ICC knockout matches.

Yuvraj Singh won 3 Player of the Match awards in 17 games.

Rohit Sharma won 3 Player of the Match awards in 21 matches.

Virat Kohli also won 3 Player of the Match awards but in 22 ICC knockout matches.

