Most Player of the Match Awards in ICC knockouts

Travis Head won 3 Player of the Match awards in 4 ICC knockout matches.
Former cricketer Shane Warne won 3 Player of the Match awards in 6 matches.
Aravinda de Silva also won 3 Player of the Match awards but in 9 ICC knockout matches.
Jacques Kallis also won 3 Player of the Match awards in 11 ICC knockout matches.
Shane Watson won 3 Player of the Match awards in 14 ICC knockout matches.
Yuvraj Singh won 3 Player of the Match awards in 17 games.
Rohit Sharma won 3 Player of the Match awards in 21 matches.
Virat Kohli also won 3 Player of the Match awards but in 22 ICC knockout matches.
