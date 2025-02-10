Most number of T20 trophies won by an IPL franchise, Capitals join list with ILT20 triumph

The Capitals franchise and the GMR Group finally opened their account with respect to trophies after numerous heartbreaks in the final across tournaments in the last few years after Dubai Capitals beat the Desert Vipers in the final on Sunday, February 9 to win their maiden ILT20 title. As the Capitals opened their account, here's a look at the total trophies won by each of the IPL franchises in leagues around the world-
Image Source : ILT20 X
Mumbai Indians - 11 (5 IPL titles - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020; 2 CLT20 - 2011, 2013; 1 title each in WPL {2023}, MLC {2023}, ILT20 {2024} and SA20 {2025})
Image Source : BCCI
Chennai Super Kings - 7 (5 IPL titles - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023; 2 CLT20 - 2010, 2014)
Image Source : Getty
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 6 (3 IPL titles - 2012, 2014, 2024; 3 CPL - 2017, 2018 and 2020) [Note: Trinidad and Tobago won a title in 2015 before being acquired by the Knight Riders]
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 3 (1 IPL title - 2016; 2 SA20 - 2023, 2024)
Image Source : SunrisersEC X
Rajasthan Royals - 1 - IPL title in 2008
Image Source : Getty
Deccan Chargers - 1 - IPL title in 2009
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Gujarat Titans - 1 - IPL title in 2022
Image Source : PTI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 1 - WPL title in 2024
Image Source : BCCI/WPL
Punjab Kings - 1 - CPL title (Saint Lucia) in 2024
Image Source : Faf du Plessis X
Next : Fastest ODI century in Pakistan; Glenn Phillips joins elite list; one Indian in top 10