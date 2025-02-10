Most number of T20 trophies won by an IPL franchise, Capitals join list with ILT20 triumph

The Capitals franchise and the GMR Group finally opened their account with respect to trophies after numerous heartbreaks in the final across tournaments in the last few years after Dubai Capitals beat the Desert Vipers in the final on Sunday, February 9 to win their maiden ILT20 title. As the Capitals opened their account, here's a look at the total trophies won by each of the IPL franchises in leagues around the world-

Image Source : ILT20 X