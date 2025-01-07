Most matches without a defeat as captain in WTC, Bavuma continues his unbeaten streak; one Indian on the list

Temba Bavuma continued his unbeaten streak as a Test captain for South Africa after his side's 2-0 series win against Pakistan. South Africa have won each of their last seven Tests, out of which five were under Bavuma as the Proteas ended the WTC 2023-25 cycle at the top of the table
Bavuma has been an inspirational leader for South Africa, leading by example with the bat and became the first Proteas captain to lead them to a WTC final where they will take on Australia at Lord's in June. With eight wins in nine matches, Bavuma has played the most number of games as captain without a defeat in the World Test Championship, take a look at the full list-
Steve Smith, who has been Pat Cummins' deputy in Test cricket has led Australia in four Test matches in the World Test Championship and is yet to lose a game
Australia have won three and drawn one in Smith's captaincy and the senior batter will be keen to continue his record with him likely to lead the side in Sri Lanka with Cummins unavailable
Ajinkya Rahane, who famously led India to the historic 2-1 series win in Australia in 2020-21, too has an unbeaten record in WTC having played four matches as captain
Under Rahane, India won a couple of games while drawing the other two against Australia at MCG and one against New Zealand at home when Virat Kohli was unavailable. Rahane has an unbeaten record as captain in six Tests overall as well
Aiden Markram, who led South Africa in a couple of Tests against Bangladesh away in Bavuma's absence, has a 2-0 record as captain in the World Test championship
