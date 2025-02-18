 Most matches for India in Champions Trophy

Rahul Dravid played the most matches for India in the Champions Trophy. He played 19 games and scored 627 runs.

Yuvraj Singh is second on the list with 18 matches. He scored 376 runs and picked up three wickets in the tournament.

MS Dhoni played 16 matches in the Champions Trophy and scored 183 runs. He led India to success in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar also played 16 matches in the Champions Trophy. The legendary batter scored 441 runs.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly played 13 matches in the Champions Trophy, scoring 665 runs.

Harbhajan Singh also played 13 matches in the tournament, clinching 14 wickets.

Star India batter Virat Kohli also played 13 matches. He scored 529 runs.

Ajit Agarkar played 12 matches in the Champions Trophy and clinched 11 wickets. He also scored 76 runs.

