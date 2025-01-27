James Vince became only the fourth player in T20 cricket history to captain a side for 200 matches in the format. Vince achieved the record during Gulf Giants' game against the Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 in Sharjah
Vince, who is the only captain to win titles in three different tournaments (T20 Blast for Hampshire, The Hundred for Southern Brave and ILT20 for Gulf Giants) has had a terrific record leading in the format and would hope to continue the form
MS Dhoni, a one-time T20 World Cup winner and a five-time IPL-winning captain, has been a captain for the most number of times in T20 cricket - 322 appearances
Dhoni has a winning percentage of 59.74 with 182 wins out of 322 matches as captain. Dhoni has had a legacy in white-ball cricket which might be difficult to match, in terms of consistency and winning tournaments. Pat Cummins is coming close but not white-ball cricket only...
Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 225 matches as captain and the T20 World Cup-winning skipper would not be able to add to that tally. Rohit also won a T20 World Cup, last year and the IPL five times
Rohit has won 140 matches out of 225 he has led in T20 cricket and has a winning percentage of 63.33, a bit higher than that of Dhoni
Daren Sammy is third on the list and the only other member apart from these three. A two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, Daren Sammy has led in 208 T20 matches, winning 104 of them with a winning percentage of 50
There are a few in the running but will they won't they reach 200? Kieron Pollard is on 199 and might get his opportunity in the CPL if he continues, Faf du Plessis is at 192 and might get to the milestone if he keeps going at this rate and then there is Virat Kohli... A second run for RCB?
