 Most maidens in IPL history

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled 14 maiden overs in the IPL - joint-most by any cricketer.

Praveen Kumar has also bowled 14 maiden overs in the IPL.

Trent Boult - 11 maiden overs in the IPL.

Irfan Pathan - 10 maiden overs in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 8 maiden overs in the IPL.

Dhawal Kulkarni also bowled 8 maiden overs in the IPL.

Lasith Malinga too bowled 8 maiden overs in the IPL.

Sandeep Sharma bowled 8 maiden overs in the IPL as well.

Dale Steyn bowled 7 maiden overs in the IPL.

