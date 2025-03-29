Most maidens in IPL history

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled 14 maiden overs in the IPL - joint-most by any cricketer.
Praveen Kumar has also bowled 14 maiden overs in the IPL.
Trent Boult - 11 maiden overs in the IPL.
Irfan Pathan - 10 maiden overs in the IPL.
Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 8 maiden overs in the IPL.
Dhawal Kulkarni also bowled 8 maiden overs in the IPL.
Lasith Malinga too bowled 8 maiden overs in the IPL.
Sandeep Sharma bowled 8 maiden overs in the IPL as well.
Dale Steyn bowled 7 maiden overs in the IPL.
