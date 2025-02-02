India retained the U19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy with their second consecutive title in as many editions as Niki Prasad, G Trisha, Parunika Sisodiya and Co beat South Africa quite easily in the final. India's ICC titles tally went up to 13 as the boys and girls in blue continued their impressive run. Take a look at the full list-
India - 13 (Men's ODI World Cup 1983, 2011; Men's T20 World Cup 2007, 2024; Champions Trophy 2002 {joint winners}, 2013; U19 World Cup 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022; U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, 2025)
Australia - 27 (Men's ODI World Cup 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2023; Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Champions Trophy 2006, 2009; U19 World Cup 1988, 2002, 2010, 2024, World Test Championship 2023; Women's T20 World Cup 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023; Women's ODI World Cup 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, 2022)
England - 9 (Women's World Cup 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017, U19 World Cup 1998, Women's T20 World Cup 2009, Men's T20 World Cup 2010 and 2022, Men's ODI World Cup 2019)
West Indies - 7 (World Cup 1975 and 1979, Champions Trophy 2004, T20 World Cup 2012 and 2016, U19 World Cup 2016, Women's T20 World Cup 2016)
Pakistan - 5 (World Cup 1992, U19 World Cup 2004 and 2006, T20 World Cup 2009, Champions Trophy 2017)
New Zealand - 4 (Champions Trophy 2000, Women's World Cup 2000, World Test Championship 2021, Women's T20 World Cup 2024)
Sri Lanka - 3 (World Cup 1996, Champions Trophy 2002 {joint winners}, T20 World Cup 2014)
South Africa - 2 (Champions Trophy 1998, U19 World Cup 2014)
Bangladesh - 1 (U19 World Cup 2020)
Out of 23 ICC events for Women (12 CWC and 9 T20 WC and 2 U19 T20 World Cup), Australia have won 13 including seven ODI World Cup titles and six senior T20 World Cup titles
