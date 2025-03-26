Most golden ducks in IPL history, Glenn Maxwell achieves embarrassing record
Glenn Maxwell achieved the record for most ducks in the IPL (19) after he was dismissed for a golden one by R Sai Kishore during GT vs PBKS match. This was Maxwell's 10th golden duck in the IPL, which is the second most in tournament's history as he became the second batter to have been dismissed on 1-ball duck for 10 or more times
11 - Rashid Khan (SRH/GT)
9 - Sunil Narine (KKR)
7 - Dinesh Karthik (KXIP/DD/KKR/RCB/MI/GL)
7 - Harbhajan Singh (MI/CSK/KKR)
6 - Piyush Chawla (CSK/MI/KXIP/KKR)
6 - Mandeep Singh (KKR/KXIP/DC/RCB)
6 - Parthiv Patel (MI/CSK/KTK/Deccan/RCB/SRH)
6 - R Ashwin (RR/DC/KXIP/CSK/RPS)
6 - Gautam Gambhir (KKR/DD)
