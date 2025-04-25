 Most fours in every T20 competition; Babar Azam gets to 400 in PSL, Shikhar Dhawan still at the top in IPL

Babar Azam became the first batter in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history to score 400 fours as he reached his fifty while smashing his 34th fifty in the league, leading the Peshawar Zalmi. Here's a look at players with most fours in every T20 league around the world-

Shikhar Dhawan (DC, SRH, Deccan, MI, PBKS) - 768 (IPL)

James Vince (Hampshire) - 686 (T20 Blast)

Tamim Iqbal (CK, CV, DR, FB, KT) - 412 (BPL)

Morne van Vyk (DOL, EAG, KNI) - 356 (CSA T20 Challenge)

Chris Lynn (HEA, STR) - 327 (BBL)

George Worker (AUC, CAN, CD) - 312 (Super Smash)

Johnson Charles (AH, SLK, JT, BR) - 307 (CPL)

Kedar Devdhar (Baroda) - 256 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

