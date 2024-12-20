Smriti Mandhana scripted history in women's cricket by smashing the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is. Mandhana hit the number 30 as she surpassed Suzie Bates, the New Zealand legend. However, on the overall list (men or women), Mandhana is ahead of some serious superstars. Take a look-
Virat Kohli - 39 (38 fifties, one century) in 117 innings
Babar Azam - 39 (36 fifties, 3 centuries) in 121 innings
Rohit Sharma - 37 (32 fifties, 5 centuries) in 151 innings
Mohammad Rizwan - 31 (30 fifties, one century) in 93 innings
Suzie Bates - 29 (28 fifties, one century) in 168 innings
David Warner - 29 (28 fifties, one century) in 110 innings
Jos Buttler - 26 (25 fifties, one century) in 118 innings
Beth Mooney - 25 (23 fifties, two centuries) in 100 innings
Suryakumar Yadav - 25 (21 fifties, four centuries) in 74 innings
Paul Stirling - 25 (24 fifties, one century) in 146 innings
