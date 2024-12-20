 Most fifty-plus scores in T20Is; Smriti Mandhana creates women's cricket history, leaves behind Warner,&nbsp;Buttler on overall list

Most fifty-plus scores in T20Is; Smriti Mandhana creates women's cricket history, leaves behind Warner, Buttler on overall list

Image Source : BCCI Women/Getty

Smriti Mandhana scripted history in women's cricket by smashing the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is. Mandhana hit the number 30 as she surpassed Suzie Bates, the New Zealand legend. However, on the overall list (men or women), Mandhana is ahead of some serious superstars. Take a look-

Image Source : BCCI Women

Virat Kohli - 39 (38 fifties, one century) in 117 innings

Image Source : AP

Babar Azam - 39 (36 fifties, 3 centuries) in 121 innings

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma - 37 (32 fifties, 5 centuries) in 151 innings

Image Source : AP

Mohammad Rizwan - 31 (30 fifties, one century) in 93 innings

Image Source : Getty

Suzie Bates - 29 (28 fifties, one century) in 168 innings

Image Source : Getty

David Warner - 29 (28 fifties, one century) in 110 innings

Image Source : AP

Jos Buttler - 26 (25 fifties, one century) in 118 innings

Image Source : Getty

Beth Mooney - 25 (23 fifties, two centuries) in 100 innings

Image Source : Getty

Suryakumar Yadav - 25 (21 fifties, four centuries) in 74 innings

Image Source : Getty

Paul Stirling - 25 (24 fifties, one century) in 146 innings

Image Source : AP

Next : Players with worse captaincy record in IPL than R Ashwin

Click to read more..