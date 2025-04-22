David Warner smashed his 40th half-century as captain in T20 cricket, his first in the Pakistan Super League, leading the Karachi Kings against Peshawar Zalmi. Warner went past Rohit Sharma and might add a few more to his tally. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : PSL
50 - Virat Kohli (2011-2023) in 188 innings (5 centuries)
Image Source : Getty
46 - James Vince (2014-2025) in 197 innings (5 centuries)
Image Source : ILT20
43 - Faf du Plessis (2012-2025) in 191 innings (6 centuries)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
41 - Babar Azam (2019-2025) in 131 innings (7 centuries)
Image Source : Getty
39 - Rohit Sharma (2013-2024) in 224 innings (3 centuries)
Image Source : AP
37 - Aaron Finch (2012-2023) in 168 innings (3 centuries)
Image Source : Getty
36 - Gautam Gambhir (2009-2018) in 166 innings
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Next : Slowest fifty in IPL history