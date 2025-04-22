 Most fifties in T20 cricket as captain; David Warner leaves Rohit Sharma behind, Virat Kohli still at the top

David Warner smashed his 40th half-century as captain in T20 cricket, his first in the Pakistan Super League, leading the Karachi Kings against Peshawar Zalmi. Warner went past Rohit Sharma and might add a few more to his tally. Take a look at the full list-

50 - Virat Kohli (2011-2023) in 188 innings (5 centuries)

46 - James Vince (2014-2025) in 197 innings (5 centuries)

43 - Faf du Plessis (2012-2025) in 191 innings (6 centuries)

41 - Babar Azam (2019-2025) in 131 innings (7 centuries)

39 - Rohit Sharma (2013-2024) in 224 innings (3 centuries)

37 - Aaron Finch (2012-2023) in 168 innings (3 centuries)

36 - Gautam Gambhir (2009-2018) in 166 innings

