Most expensive player in each season of IPL

2008 - MS Dhoni, Team: CSK, Price: 9.5 crore
2009 - Kevin Pietersen (RCB) and Andrew Flintonff (CSK), Price: 9.8 crore each
2010 - Shane Bond (KKR) and Kieron Pollard (MI), Price: 4.8 crore each
2011 - Gautam Gambhir, Team: KKR, Price: 14.9 crore
2012 - Ravindra Jadeja, Team: CSK, Price: 12.8 crore
2013 - Glenn Maxwell, Team: MI, Price: 6.3 crore
2014 - Yuvraj Singh, Team: RCB, Price: 14 crore
2015 - Yuvraj Singh, Team: Delhi Daredevils, Price: 16 crore
2016 - Shane Watson, Team: RCB, Price: 9.5 crore
2017 - Ben Stokes, Team: Rising Pune Supergiant, Price: 14.5 crore
2018 - Ben Stokes, Team: RR, Price: 12.5 crore
2019 - Jaydev Unadkat (RR) and Varun Chakravarthy (KXIP), Price: 8.4 crore
2020 - Pat Cummins, Price: KKR, Price: 15.5 crore
2021 - Chris Morris, Team: RR, Price: 16.25 crore
2022 - Ishan Kishan, Team: MI, Price: 15.25 crore
2023 - Sam Curran, Team: PBKS, Price: 18.5 crore
2024 - Mitchell Starc, Team: KKR, Price: 24.75 crore
2025 - Rishabh Pant, Team: LSG, Price: 27 crore
