Most ducks for India in international cricket; Bumrah goes past Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar
Image Source : BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed for his 28th duck in Tests and 35th overall in international cricket as he went past the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma on the list of batters with the most ducks for India across formats. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : AP
Zaheer Khan - 43 ducks (in 227 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Ishant Sharma - 40 ducks (in 173 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Virat Kohli - 38 ducks (in 617 innings)
Image Source : BCCI
Harbhajan Singh - 37 ducks (in 284 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Anil Kumble - 35 ducks (in 307 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Rohit Sharma - 34 ducks (in 532 innings)
Image Source : AP
Sachin Tendulkar - 34 ducks (in 782 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Javagal Srinath - 32 ducks (in 213 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Virender Sehwag - 31 ducks (in 431 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Next : Male tennis stars with most Wimbledon titles in history