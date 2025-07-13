 Most ducks for India in international cricket; Bumrah goes past Rohit Sharma,&nbsp;Sachin&nbsp;Tendulkar

Most ducks for India in international cricket; Bumrah goes past Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar

Image Source : BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed for his 28th duck in Tests and 35th overall in international cricket as he went past the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma on the list of batters with the most ducks for India across formats. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : AP

Zaheer Khan - 43 ducks (in 227 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Ishant Sharma - 40 ducks (in 173 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli - 38 ducks (in 617 innings)

Image Source : BCCI

Harbhajan Singh - 37 ducks (in 284 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Anil Kumble - 35 ducks (in 307 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma - 34 ducks (in 532 innings)

Image Source : AP

Sachin Tendulkar - 34 ducks (in 782 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Javagal Srinath - 32 ducks (in 213 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Virender Sehwag - 31 ducks (in 431 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Next : Male tennis stars with most Wimbledon titles in history

Click to read more..