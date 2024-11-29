Most ducks for batsmen in World Test Championship history; Joe Root goes past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith
Joe Root was dismissed by debutant Nathan Smith as he became only the third batter in Test history to get out for a duck in his 150th Test. This was also Root's 13th duck in Tests and eighth in WTC history as he went past some of the fellow great batters. Take a look at the list of batters with most WTC ducks-
Mominul Haque (Bangladesh) - 10 (54 innings)
Rory Burns (England) - 8 (38 innings)
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 8 (45 innings)
Jason Holder (West Indies) - 8 (56 innings)
Zak Crawley (England) - 8 (81 innings)
Jonny Bairstow (England) - 7 (67 innings)
David Warner (Australia) - 7 (68 innings)
Virat Kohli (India) - 7 (72 innings)
Steve Smith (Australia) - 7 (80 innings)
