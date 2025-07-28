Most draws played in WTC; England level Australia at the top, India equal Pakistan

England played just their second draw in the Bazball regime under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shook hands with the host captain on Day 5 of the Manchester Test. This was England's ninth draw in the World Test Championship, which is the joint-highest. Take a look at the full list-
Australia too have played nine draws in 57 Test matches they have played in the WTC, while winning 36 out of them and losing 12
The Manchester Test was the seventh drawn game for India in the World Test Championship. India are now on level with Pakistan (second on the list) for playing most drawn matches in the WTC
Pakistan too have played seven draws out of 40 Tests in the Test championship, while winning just 13 out of those
The West Indies are next on the list with six drawn Tests out of 42 played in the WTC (10 wins, 26 losses)
Sri Lanka too have played six draws out of 39 matches in the WTC (13 wins, 20 losses), including the recent one against Bangladesh, which was the farewell Test for Angelo Mathews
New Zealand are next on the list, having played just three draws out of 39 matches (19 wins, 17 losses) in the WTC
Bangladesh too have played three draws in 33 matches in the WTC, having won just five of them
South Africa are at the bottom of the list, having played the least number of draws - just two. Outside of the big three, South Africa have also won the most number of matches (22) out of 41 played
