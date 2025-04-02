Most consecutive wins as captain in IPL, Shreyas Iyer breaks MS Dhoni's record

Shreyas Iyer has begun his Punjab Kings journey on a thumping note with two wins on the trot in IPL 2025. As captain, Iyer has now won eight matches in a row (six from the previous season for KKR including the final of IPL 2024), one more than MS Dhoni and equal to that of Shane Warne. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL