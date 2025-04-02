Most consecutive wins as captain in IPL, Shreyas Iyer breaks MS Dhoni's record

Shreyas Iyer has begun his Punjab Kings journey on a thumping note with two wins on the trot in IPL 2025. As captain, Iyer has now won eight matches in a row (six from the previous season for KKR including the final of IPL 2024), one more than MS Dhoni and equal to that of Shane Warne. Take a look at the full list-
10 - Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2014-15
8 - Shane Warne (Rajasthan Royals) - 2008
7 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2013
6 - Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2012
6 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2014
6 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2018
6 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2019
6 - Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 2024
