Most consecutive wins as captain in IPL, Shreyas Iyer breaks MS Dhoni's record

Shreyas Iyer has begun his Punjab Kings journey on a thumping note with two wins on the trot in IPL 2025. As captain, Iyer has now won eight matches in a row (six from the previous season for KKR including the final of IPL 2024), one more than MS Dhoni and equal to that of Shane Warne. Take a look at the full list-

10 - Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2014-15

8 - Shane Warne (Rajasthan Royals) - 2008

7 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2013

6 - Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2012

6 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2014

6 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2018

6 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2019

6 - Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 2024

