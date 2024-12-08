Most consecutive Test losses for an Indian captain; Rohit Sharma joins Dhoni, Kohli in an embarrassing list

Rohit Sharma equalled an undesirable captaincy record in Tests as he joined the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to lose at least four consecutive matches for India after Australia pummelled the visitors by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test. Here's a look at the full list of most consecutive Tests lost by Indian captains-
Image Source : AP
6 - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (1967 {vs ENG - Leeds, Lord's, Birmingham}, {vs AUS - Melbourne}; 1968 {vs AUS - Brisbane, Sydney})
Image Source : ICC X
5 - Sachin Tendulkar (1999 {vs AUS - Adelaide, Melbourne}; {2000 {vs AUS - Sydney}, {vs SA - Mumbai, Bengaluru})
Image Source : Getty
4 - Datta Gaekwad (1959 {vs ENG - Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, The Oval})
Image Source : Getty/File
4 - MS Dhoni (2011 {vs ENG - Lord's, Nottingham, Birmingham, The Oval})
Image Source : Getty
4 - MS Dhoni (2014 {vs ENG - Southampton, Manchester, The Oval}, {vs AUS - Brisbane})
Image Source : Getty
4 - Virat Kohli (2020 {vs NZ - Wellington, Christchurch}, {vs AUS - Adelaide}; 2021 {vs ENG - Chennai})
Image Source : Getty
3 - Lala Amarnath (1948 {vs AUS - Melbourne, Adelaide, Melbourne})
Image Source : Getty
3 - Bishan Singh Bedi (1976 {vs ENG - Delhi}; 1977 {vs ENG - Kolkata, Chennai})
Image Source : ICC X
3 - Sunil Gavaskar (1982 {vs PAK - Karachi}; 1983 {vs PAK - Faisalabad, Hyderabad})
Image Source : ICC X
3 - Mohammad Azharuddin (1998 {vs AUS - Bengaluru}, {vs ZIM - Harare}, {vs NZ - Wellington})
Image Source : Getty
Next : How can India still qualify for WTC Final after loss to Australia in 2nd Test in Adelaide?