Most consecutive Test centuries after captaincy debut; Shubman Gill joins elite list
In just his second Test as India captain, Shubman Gill smashed as many centuries, equalling and breaking a few records on the way. India were in a tricky position on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test against England and Gill bailed them out once again. Gill joined the elite list of century-makers in consecutive Tests after taking over the captaincy. Take a look-
Alastair Cook (England) - 5 (vs Bangladesh - 173 at Chattogram, 109* at Mirpur in 2010; vs India - 176 at Ahmedabad, 122 at Mumbai, 190 at Kolkata in 2012)
Steve Smith (Australia) - 3 (vs India - 133 at Brisbane, 192 at Melbourne and 117 at Sydney in 2014-15)
Vijay Hazare (India) - 2 (vs England - 164* at Delhi, 155 at Mumbai CCI in 1951)
Jackie McGlew (South Africa) - 2 (vs England - 104* at Manchester, 133 at Leeds in 1955)
Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 2 (vs New Zealand - 116 at Auckland in 1976; vs West Indies - 205 at Mumbai WS in 1978)
Virat Kohli (India) - 2 Tests (vs Australia - 115 and 141 at Adelaide, 147 at Sydney in 2014-2015)
