Most centuries in T20 cricket, Rilee Rossouw equals Virat Kohli's record

Chris Gayle (2005-2022) - 22 hundreds (in 455 innings)

Babar Azam (2012-2025) - 11 hundreds (in 307 innings)

Rilee Rossouw (2008-2025) - 9 hundreds (in 361 innings)

Virat Kohli (2007-2025) - 9 hundreds (in 393 innings)

Michael Klinger (2006-2019) - 8 hundreds (in 198 innings)

Aaron Finch (2009-2024) - 8 hundreds (in 380 innings)

David Warner (2007-2025) - 8 hundreds (in 406 innings)

Jos Buttler (2009-2024) - 8 hundreds (in 420 innings)

Rohit Sharma (2007-2024) - 8 hundreds (in 446 innings)

