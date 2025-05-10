Most centuries in T20 cricket, Rilee Rossouw equals Virat Kohli's record

Chris Gayle (2005-2022) - 22 hundreds (in 455 innings)
Babar Azam (2012-2025) - 11 hundreds (in 307 innings)
Rilee Rossouw (2008-2025) - 9 hundreds (in 361 innings)
Virat Kohli (2007-2025) - 9 hundreds (in 393 innings)
Michael Klinger (2006-2019) - 8 hundreds (in 198 innings)
Aaron Finch (2009-2024) - 8 hundreds (in 380 innings)
David Warner (2007-2025) - 8 hundreds (in 406 innings)
Jos Buttler (2009-2024) - 8 hundreds (in 420 innings)
Rohit Sharma (2007-2024) - 8 hundreds (in 446 innings)
