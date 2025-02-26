India captain Rohit Sharma hit the most centuries in ICC tournaments. He has scored eight.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has hit seven centuries in ICC tournaments.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also has seven centuries to his name in ICC tournaments.
Chris Gayle also has seven hundreds in ICC tournaments.
Star India batter Virat Kohli hit six centuries in ICC tournaments.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also has six centuries to his name in ICC tournaments.
Kumar Sangakkara made six centuries as well.
Shikhar Dhawan too has hit six centuries in ICC tournaments.
David Warner also has six centuries to his name in ICC events.
Next : 6 Players with 0 ducks in WPL history
Click to read more..