 Most centuries in ICC tournaments

Most centuries in ICC tournaments

Image Source : Getty

India captain Rohit Sharma hit the most centuries in ICC tournaments. He has scored eight.

Image Source : Getty

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has hit seven centuries in ICC tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also has seven centuries to his name in ICC tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

Chris Gayle also has seven hundreds in ICC tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

Star India batter Virat Kohli hit six centuries in ICC tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also has six centuries to his name in ICC tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

Kumar Sangakkara made six centuries as well.

Image Source : Getty

Shikhar Dhawan too has hit six centuries in ICC tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

David Warner also has six centuries to his name in ICC events.

Image Source : Getty

Next : 6 Players with 0 ducks in WPL history

Click to read more..