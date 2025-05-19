Most centuries in a losing cause in IPL

KL Rahul smashed his fifth IPL century and first for the Delhi Capitals as he returned to the opening spot against the Gujarat Titans. However, his maiden hundred for DC didn't result in a win for the home team as Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill proved to be too good with the former also scoring a century
Rahul became the first batter in IPL history to score a century for three different teams - Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and now Delhi Capitals. However, this was KL Rahul's second IPL ton in a losing cause
Rahul, who was first on the losing side after scoring a century in IPL 2019 for Kings XI Punjab against the Mumbai Indians, joined three other batters on the list with two hundreds in a losing cause. Take a look-
Virat Kohli has scored the most number of centuries in defeats in the IPL - 3 (against GL in 2016, GT in 2023 and RR in 2024)
Like Rahul, Sanju Samson also has two centuries in defeats in the IPL - 2 (against SRH in 2019 and PBKS in 2021)
Ruturaj Gaikwad too, has scored a couple of centuries in a losing cause in the IPL (against RR in 2021 in Abu Dhabi and LSG in 2024)
Hashim Amla has scored a couple of centuries in the IPL but both came in a losing cause (against MI and GL in 2017)
Mayank Agarwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant, Yusuf Pathan, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Andrew Symonds, Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha
