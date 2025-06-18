Most centuries as captain in T20 cricket; Maxwell equals Gayle, Rohit Sharma

Glenn Maxwell smashed his eighth T20 century as he led Washington Freedom's comeback into the game with the bat against the LA Knight Riders in the MLC clash, rather decisively. This was Maxwell's third century as a captain, and he ended up helping Freedom get their second win of the season. Take a look at the full list-
7 - Babar Azam (2019-2025), in 137 innings
7 - Michael Klinger (2010-2019), in 114 innings
6 - Faf du Plessis (2012-2025), in 196 innings
5 - Virat Kohli (2011-2023), in 188 innings
5 - James Vince (2014-2025), in 203 innings
3 - Aaron Finch (2012-2023), in 168 innings
3 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021-2025), in 38 innings
3 - Chris Gayle (2007-2021), in 95 innings
3 - KL Rahul (2020-2024), in 65 innings
3 - Rohit Sharma (2013-2024), in 224 innings
3 - JJ Smuts (2015-2019), in 56 innings
