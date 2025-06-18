 Most centuries as captain in T20 cricket; Maxwell equals Gayle, Rohit Sharma

Image Source : AP/Getty/WSHFreedom

Glenn Maxwell smashed his eighth T20 century as he led Washington Freedom's comeback into the game with the bat against the LA Knight Riders in the MLC clash, rather decisively. This was Maxwell's third century as a captain, and he ended up helping Freedom get their second win of the season. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : WSHFreedom X

7 - Babar Azam (2019-2025), in 137 innings

Image Source : Getty

7 - Michael Klinger (2010-2019), in 114 innings

Image Source : Getty

6 - Faf du Plessis (2012-2025), in 196 innings

Image Source : SA20

5 - Virat Kohli (2011-2023), in 188 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

5 - James Vince (2014-2025), in 203 innings

Image Source : Getty

3 - Aaron Finch (2012-2023), in 168 innings

Image Source : Getty

3 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021-2025), in 38 innings

Image Source : AP

3 - Chris Gayle (2007-2021), in 95 innings

Image Source : Getty/CPL T20

3 - KL Rahul (2020-2024), in 65 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

3 - Rohit Sharma (2013-2024), in 224 innings

Image Source : BCCI

3 - JJ Smuts (2015-2019), in 56 innings

Image Source : SA20 (File)

