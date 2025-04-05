David Warner scored 60 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.
Shikhar Dhawan has 49 half-centuries to his name as an opener in the IPL.
Virat Kohli scored 48 haf-centuries as an opener in the IPL.
KL Rahul also scored 48 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.
Faf du Plessis has 34 half-centuries to his name as an opener in the IPL.
Gautam Gambhir made 34 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.
Chris Gayle scored 34 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.
Quinton de Kock has 26 half-centuries to his name as an opener in the IPL.
Ajinkya Rahane also scored 26 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.
Jos Buttler scored 25 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.
