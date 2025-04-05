 Most 50+ scores by an opener in IPL history

David Warner scored 60 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan has 49 half-centuries to his name as an opener in the IPL.

Virat Kohli scored 48 haf-centuries as an opener in the IPL.

KL Rahul also scored 48 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.

Faf du Plessis has 34 half-centuries to his name as an opener in the IPL.

Gautam Gambhir made 34 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.

Chris Gayle scored 34 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.

Quinton de Kock has 26 half-centuries to his name as an opener in the IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane also scored 26 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.

Jos Buttler scored 25 half-centuries as an opener in the IPL.

