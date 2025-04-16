Most 4-plus wickets in an innings in IPL, Chahal equals tournament record

Yuzvendra Chahal after an insipid start to the 2025 edition of the IPL struck his best form on a helpful wicket in Mullanpur taking 4/28 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, for Punjab Kings. This was Chahal's seventh four-wicket haul in the IPL and eighth four-plus wickets spell (including a fifer) as he equalled the tournament record. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : AP