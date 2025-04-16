Most 4-plus wickets in an innings in IPL, Chahal equals tournament record

 Most 4-plus wickets in an innings in IPL, Chahal equals tournament&nbsp;record

Yuzvendra Chahal after an insipid start to the 2025 edition of the IPL struck his best form on a helpful wicket in Mullanpur taking 4/28 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, for Punjab Kings. This was Chahal's seventh four-wicket haul in the IPL and eighth four-plus wickets spell (including a fifer) as he equalled the tournament record. Take a look at the full list-

8 - Sunil Narine (KKR) in 181 innings (7 four-wicket hauls, 1 fifer)

7 - Lasith Malinga (MI) in 122 innings (6 four-wicket hauls, 1 fifer)

6 - Kagiso Rabada (DC, PBKS, GT) in 82 innings

5 - Amit Mishra (DC, SRH, Deccan, LSG) in 162 innings (4 four-wicket hauls, 1 fifer)

4 - Laxmipathy Balaji (CSK, KKR, PBKS) in 73 innings (3 four-wicket hauls, 1 fifer)

4 - Jasprit Bumrah (MI) in 135 innings (2 four-wicket hauls, 2 fifers)

4 - Ravindra Jadeja (CSK, RR, KTK, GL) in 218 innings (3 four-wicket hauls, 1 fifer)

4 - Kuldeep Yadav (DC, KKR) in 87 innings

4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH, RCB, PWI) in 181 innings (2 four-wicket hauls, 2 fifers)

4 - Chris Morris (RR, RCB, DC, CSK) in 81 innings

4 - Harshal Patel (DC, RCB, PBKS, SRH) in 181 innings (3 four-wicket hauls, 1 fifer)

4 - Mohit Sharma (DC, CSK, KXIP, GT) in 116 innings (3 four-wicket hauls, 1 fifer)

4 - Andrew Tye (GL, LSG, RR, KXIP) in 30 innings (3 four-wicket hauls, 1 fifer)

