Mohammed Shami vs Arshdeep Singh - Stats comparison after 23 T20Is

Mohammed Shami made his T20I debut in 2014 against Pakistan.
Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut against England in 2022.
Mohammed Shami played 23 T20I matches in his career, picking up 24 wickets.
Arshdeep Singh picked up 36 wickets after his first 23 T20I matches.
Shami averages 29.62 in T20Is and has an economy rate of 8.94.
Arshdeep averaged 18.19 after 23 T20Is and bowled at an economy rate of 8.41.
Mohammed Shami will be playing his first T20I game after T20 World Cup 2022.
Arshdeep with 95 scalps currently stands second in the list of most wickets by an Indian in T20 cricket.
