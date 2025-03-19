Mohammed Shami's record in IPL in last 10 years

IPL 2015 - Did Not Play
IPL 2016 - 5 wickets in 8 matches for Delhi Capitals
IPL 2017 - 5 wickets in 8 matches for Delhi Capitals
IPL 2018 - 3 wickets in 4 matches for Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019 - 19 wickets in 14 matches Punjab Kings
IPL 2020 - 20 wickets in 14 matches for Punjab Kings
IPL 2021 - 19 wickets in 14 matches for Punjab Kings
IPL 2022 - 20 wickets in 16 matches for Gujarat Titans
IPL 2023 - 28 wickets in 17 matches for Gujarat Titans
IPL 2024 - Did not play due to injury
