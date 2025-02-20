Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul in India's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh
Shami has become just the second Indian after Ravindra Jadeja to take a fifer in the tournament
Shami has achieved a massive record with his fifer
He has become the second player in the world to take a fifer on his Champions Trophy debut
While the speedster was in India's squad in CT 2017, he did not get to play a match then
Shami is now the second man to take a fifer on CT debut, joining Josh Hazlewood in the elusive list
Shami ended the day on 5/53 in his 10 overs
Hazlewood had earlier taken 6/52 on his CT debut against New Zealand in 2017
