 Mohammed Shami becomes second player in world to create massive record in Champions Trophy

Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul in India's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh

Shami has become just the second Indian after Ravindra Jadeja to take a fifer in the tournament

Shami has achieved a massive record with his fifer

He has become the second player in the world to take a fifer on his Champions Trophy debut

While the speedster was in India's squad in CT 2017, he did not get to play a match then

Shami is now the second man to take a fifer on CT debut, joining Josh Hazlewood in the elusive list

Shami ended the day on 5/53 in his 10 overs

Hazlewood had earlier taken 6/52 on his CT debut against New Zealand in 2017

