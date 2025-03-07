Mitchell Santner vs Ravindra Jadeja: Stats after 117 ODIs

Mitchell Santner has played 117 ODI matches, and Jadeja has featured in 203 ODIs
Santner has scored 1430 runs in 85 innings in 117 matches
Jadeja had made 1714 runs in 79 innings in 117 games
Santner has taken 124 wickets in 111 innings
Jadeja took 141 wickets in 113 innings in his first 117 matches
Santner has hit three half-centuries, with 67 being his highest score
Jadeja has 10 fifties, with 87 being his top score
Santner has taken two five-wicket hauls
Jadeja had a fifer in his 117 matches
Santner's batting average reads 26.48, while his bowling average is 35.95
Jadeja's batting average was 32.33, while his bowling average was 32.97 in 117 matches
