Mayank Yadav's wickets in IPL feat. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Mayank Yadav returned to competitive cricket for the first time since October as made his first appearance in the ongoing IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Even though he was a bit expensive, as were the other LSG bowlers, Mayank did take a couple of wickets and took his tally to nine in the IPL. Take a look at all of his scalps-
After being hit for a couple of sixes by Rohit Sharma, Mayank tweaked his line and length a bit, went a bit wide and ended up getting the former MI skipper caught at short third to peg MI early on Sunday.
Mayank's second wicket of the day was the MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who didn't read the line of the ball which just tailed in a bit and had his stumps shattered as the lanky Delhi pacer had his second of the day.
Mayank Yadav's first-ever victim in the IPL was Jonny Bairstow. Mayank not only broke the 100-plus partnership between Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan but also triggered a collapse for the Kings as the former hit it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder
Prabhsimran Singh went the same way as he could hit a bouncer that rose awkwardly only as far as the mid-on fielder
Jitesh Sharma went in a similar way, it's just that he hit the bouncer a bit closer towards mid-wicket and Naveen ul Haq had to run from mid-on to hold on to the catch as Mayank registered a three-wicket haul on his IPL debut
Cameron Green was the first one to be dismissed during the RCB vs LSG game and it was a rocket, top of off and Mayank was pumped up as he knew it was a big wicket and the ball landed where he wanted it to
Mayank did Glenn Maxwell for pace quickly enough and the Australian could play the bouncer only as far as the mid-on fielder
Rajat Patidar was another one, who was rushed by Mayank's pace as he mistimed the pull high in the air and the square leg in the deep took it comfortably
Mohammad Nabi was Mayank's final wicket of the season, which ended prematurely for him. It was a short-of-a-length delivery aimed at the stumps, Nabi tried to pull it ferociously, but only met thin air as the ball didn't bounce as much and shattered his stumps
