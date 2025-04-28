Mayank Yadav's wickets in IPL feat. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Mayank Yadav returned to competitive cricket for the first time since October as made his first appearance in the ongoing IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Even though he was a bit expensive, as were the other LSG bowlers, Mayank did take a couple of wickets and took his tally to nine in the IPL. Take a look at all of his scalps-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL