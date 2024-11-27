 Maxwell on bench, Shreyas Iyer captain? PBKS Best XI for IPL 2025

1. Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings after being retained for Rs 4 crore

2. Josh Ingling will don the wicketkeeping gloves and will partner Prabhsimran Singh to open

3. Shreyas Iyer was signed for Rs 26.75 crore and is tipped to captain the PBKS in IPL 2025

4. Nehal Wadhera was signed for Rs 4.2 crore and the PBKS might use him as an impact player

5. Glenn Maxwell might start in the no.5 role ahead of Azmatullah Omarzai and will be utilised as a spin all-rounder

6. Marcus Stoinis arrived for Rs 11 crore and will play as a batting all-rounder

7. Last season's hero Shashank Singh will continue to play in a finisher's role after being retained for Rs 5.5 crore

8. South Africa's in-form pace all-rounder Marco Jansen will play in the No.8 role

9. Punjab Kings re-signed Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore

10. Yuzvendra Chahal cost Rs 18 crore and will be the team's premier spinner in 2025

11. In-form Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak will partner Arshdeep Singh ahead of Yash Thakur

