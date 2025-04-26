Low cost, big returns: Surprise stars of IPL 2025

While the spotlight was on the big-money signings and the marquee players in the IPL 2025 after the mega auction, some of the base-price deals and bargain buys have been the stars of the tournament. Take a look-
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Tim David (RCB) - Rs 3 crore - David was seen as the next Pollard by the Mumbai Indians, with the franchise splurging Rs 8.25 crore for the big-hitting Aussie in 2022 but released him after 2024 season following poor returns. However, the new season has seen an upswing in David's form as he has played a few match-winning cameos already and is consistently adding quick runs late in the innings for RCB, without the pressure of the price tag
Image Source : Getty
Aiden Markram (LSG) - Rs 2 crore - It took a few innings for Aiden Markram to get accustomed to the opening role for the Lucknow Super Giants but since then, he has been sensational, scoring four fifties in six innings and has also started contributing with the ball
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
R Sai Kishore (GT) - At INR 2 crore, R Sai Kishore was the steal of the season and it helped that the left-arm spinner started for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 and with Rashid Khan struggling for form, he has been the 2022 champions' lead bowler along with Prasidh Krishna, taking wickets consistently and stemming the flow of runs
Image Source : AP
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) at his base price of Rs 2 crore was more of an afterthought for the three-time finalists since they missed out on the likes of Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer as top-order Indian southpaw. However, Padikkal has worked extensively with Dinesh Karthik and the left-hander has turned his IPL career around with meaningful contributions at No 3, including a couple of quick half-centuries
Image Source : Getty
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), like Padikkal, was an afterthought, having been signed in the accelerated round; however, after being named as the captain, the veteran batter has been the best performer for the defending champions with three fifties in the competition already while scoring at a quick rate
Image Source : AP
Aniket Verma (SRH) - Another Indian youngster, an unknown commodity, who has made a name for himself, was Aniket Verma in IPL 2025. Verma has impressed one and all with his intent while also playing a couple of big knocks when his side was under pressure, losing a few wickets early, also showing that he has the temperament to go long
Image Source : Getty
Mitchell Santner has been the lead spinner for the Mumbai Indians and at Rs 2 crore base price, he has been a golden buy for the franchise. Apart from taking crucial wickets, Santner has stopped the run-flow and has played a huge part in the side's four-win run
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Digvesh Rathi (LSG) at Rs 30 Lakh has been the best unknown, uncapped player in IPL 2025. Rathi, who came from the Delhi Premier League last year, has bamboozled batters with his mystery and has become a centre of attraction for his celebrations
Image Source : AP
Next : Which batters got out most times in powerplay in IPL 2025?