Low cost, big returns: Surprise stars of IPL 2025

Tim David (RCB) - Rs 3 crore - David was seen as the next Pollard by the Mumbai Indians, with the franchise splurging Rs 8.25 crore for the big-hitting Aussie in 2022 but released him after 2024 season following poor returns. However, the new season has seen an upswing in David's form as he has played a few match-winning cameos already and is consistently adding quick runs late in the innings for RCB, without the pressure of the price tag

Image Source : Getty