Longest ducks in Tests for India; Devdutt Padikkal joins Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah in embarrassing list

Devdutt Padikkal in his second Test appearance recorded a 23-ball duck against Australia in Perth, which the 10th longest for India in the longest format. Take a look at the full list-
Irfan Pathan - 29-ball duck vs Pakistan (Bengaluru, 2005)
Suresh Raina - 29-ball duck vs England (The Oval, 2011)
Rishabh Pant - 29-ball duck vs England (Southampton, 2018)
Shivlal Yadav - 28-ball duck vs Australia (Adelaide, 1981)
Munaf Patel - 28-ball duck vs West Indies (St. John's, 2006)
BS Chandrasekhar - 27-ball duck vs England (Lord's, 1971)
Jasprit Bumrah - 26-ball duck vs England (Visakhapatnam, 2014)
Sanjay Manjrekar - 25-ball duck vs South Africa (Durban, 1992)
VVS Laxman - 24-ball duck vs England (Mohali, 2008)
