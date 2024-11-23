 Longest ducks in Tests for India; Devdutt Padikkal joins Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah in embarrassing list

Longest ducks in Tests for India; Devdutt Padikkal joins Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah in embarrassing list

Image Source : AP

Devdutt Padikkal in his second Test appearance recorded a 23-ball duck against Australia in Perth, which the 10th longest for India in the longest format. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : Getty

Irfan Pathan - 29-ball duck vs Pakistan (Bengaluru, 2005)

Image Source : Getty

Suresh Raina - 29-ball duck vs England (The Oval, 2011)

Image Source : Getty

Rishabh Pant - 29-ball duck vs England (Southampton, 2018)

Image Source : Getty

Shivlal Yadav - 28-ball duck vs Australia (Adelaide, 1981)

Image Source : ICC X

Munaf Patel - 28-ball duck vs West Indies (St. John's, 2006)

Image Source : Getty

BS Chandrasekhar - 27-ball duck vs England (Lord's, 1971)

Image Source : ICC X

Jasprit Bumrah - 26-ball duck vs England (Visakhapatnam, 2014)

Image Source : Getty

Sanjay Manjrekar - 25-ball duck vs South Africa (Durban, 1992)

Image Source : Getty

VVS Laxman - 24-ball duck vs England (Mohali, 2008)

Image Source : Getty

Next : 5 Players to drop most catches in Tests since 2022

Click to read more..