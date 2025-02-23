List of records Virat Kohli created in IND vs PAK clash

Virat Kohli became the fastest to 14000 runs in ODI cricket.
Kohli smashed his first-ever ton in the ICC Champions Trophy
Kohli went past Ricky Ponting in the list of highest run-scorers in international cricket
Virat Kohli is now the second highest run-scorer in ICC ODI tournaments.
Kohli now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores (23) in ICC ODI tournaments
Virat Kohli now has joint second-most centuries (4) in IND vs PAK ODI matches
Kohli has scored joint second-most centuries (4) against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
Kohli has now scored 28 centuries in chases in ODIs, 24 of which have come in winning cause.
