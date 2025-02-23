 List of records Virat Kohli created in IND vs PAK clash

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli became the fastest to 14000 runs in ODI cricket.

Image Source : AP

Kohli smashed his first-ever ton in the ICC Champions Trophy

Image Source : AP

Kohli went past Ricky Ponting in the list of highest run-scorers in international cricket

Image Source : AP

Virat Kohli is now the second highest run-scorer in ICC ODI tournaments.

Image Source : AP

Kohli now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores (23) in ICC ODI tournaments

Image Source : AP

Virat Kohli now has joint second-most centuries (4) in IND vs PAK ODI matches

Image Source : AP

Kohli has scored joint second-most centuries (4) against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Image Source : Getty

Kohli has now scored 28 centuries in chases in ODIs, 24 of which have come in winning cause.

Image Source : AP

