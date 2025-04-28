List of records Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke vs GT

Vaibhav Suryavanshi demolished Gujarat Titans in game 4, helping Rajasthan Royals chase down 210 runs. Scoring 101 runs, Vaibhav became the youngest player in T20 history to have scored a century at just 14 years and 32 days old.
Image Source : AP
The youngster hit the second fastest 100 in IPL history, sitting just behind Chris Gayle as he took 35 deliveries to complete his ton.
Furthermore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi completed his 50 in just 17 deliveries, which was the fastest in IPL 2025 so far.
His half century in 17 deliveries was the second fastest for a Rajasthan Royals batter, second to Yashasvi Jaiswal who had hit a 50 in 13 deliveries.
Furthermore, his 50 in the game, was the fastest by any player against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
He also became the youngest ever player in IPL history to score a half century.
