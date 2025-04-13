List of records broken during SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

246 - Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden IPL century as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246 against the Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. 246 was the second-highest successful chase in IPL history after Punjab Kings pulled off 262-run target against KKR last year
141 - Abhishek Sharma's 141 off 55 was the highest score by an Indian in the IPL as he went past KL Rahul's 132* against RCB during IPL 2020 against RCB. Abhishek's 141 is the third highest individual score in IPL history
8 - The Saturday win by eight wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad was the eighth-consecutive victory in Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in IPL, a streak which began in 2015 and it is the joint-longest for a team at one venue
7 - Mohammed Shami conceded seven sixes during his spell of 4-0-75-0, which was the joint-second most number of sixes conceded by a bowler in an innings in the IPL after Yash Dayal was hit for eight sixes during the GT vs KKR game in 2023. Shami's 0/75 was also the second-worst figures in IPL
3 - Abhishek Sharma became the first batter to score three T20 centuries in 40 or fewer balls in the format, one more than David Miller, Dasun Shanaka and Urvil Patel, who all have scored two tons each in that marker
22 - Shreyas Iyer slammed the fastest fifty of his IPL career off just 22 balls, which was the joint-fifth fastest half-century by a captain in the IPL and fastest by a Punjab Kings skipper in the tournament
245 - Punjab Kings bettered their score of 243 which they achieved against the Gujarat Titans in their opening game of IPL 2025, their highest score in first-innings in the IPL with 262 being the highest
40 - All five bowlers conceded 40-plus runs for SRH. Only once before Saturday, five bowlers leaked 40-plus runs each in an innings - RR vs SRH earlier this season in Hyderabad
10 - Abhishek Sharma smashed 10 sixes, which is the most by any SRH batter in one innings, three have eight in an innings. Sharma also hit 24 boundaries in his innings, which is joint-second most by a batter in an innings after Chris Gayle's 30 during his 175*
