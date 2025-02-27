Joe Root smashed his 5th ICC ODI century, playing a quality knock of 120 against Afghanistan, albeit in a lost cause. Root's century was the 11th in the ongoing Champions Trophy by any batter, which is the highest for any single edition in the tournament's history. Take a look at the remaining 10-
Image Source : AP
Will Young continued to impress in the sub-continent as despite being a backup, he smashed 107 against Pakistan in the tournament opener in Karachi
Image Source : AP
Tom Latham, an excellent player of spin, had three ducks coming into the tournament but made amends with a quickfire century in the middle-order against Pakistan to guide New Zealand to a strong score of 320 against Pakistan
Image Source : AP
Towhid Hridoy fought back strongly after Bangladesh's top-order failure against India to score a spirited hundred to get his side to a respectable score
Image Source : AP
Shubman Gill had to play out tough periods, negotiate a pitch that was slowing down while keep the run-rate in check with India losing a couple of wickets to smash another ODI century, in his side's opening game against Bangladesh
Image Source : AP
Ryan Rickelton set the foundation stone for a big total for South Africa against Afghanistan with a run-a-ball century in his side's opening encounter
Image Source : AP
Josh Inglis played one of the innings of the tournament. He built a solid partnership with Alex Carey and never let the run rate rise beyond 8-9 despite it being a colossal 350-plus chase to smash his maiden ODI ton against England
Image Source : Getty
There's something about run-chases and matches against Pakistan that bring the best out of Virat Kohli and the Indian stalwart didn't disappoint. It was a tricky wicket and since the target wasn't a big one, it was a typical run-chase meant for Kohli to finish and he did while getting to his 51st ODI hundred
Image Source : AP
Ben Duckett, who seems to be the only one in the top order for England apart from Joe Root being able to play long, smashed the then-highest individual score of the tournament, scoring 165 off just 142 against Australia before Ibrahim Zadran broke his record
Image Source : REUTERS
Rachin Ravindra on his comeback from a freakish injury after being hit by the ball in the face, smashed his fourth century in ICC ODI events, the most by any male Kiwi player and most by any players in Men's ICC events by the age of 25 as he helped New Zealand cruise through a modest chase against Bangladesh
Image Source : AP
Ibrahim Zadran is slowly developing himself into the clutch man for Afghanistan in ICC events. Having smashed a century against Australia in the World Cup 2023, Zadran played a well-compiled 177 off just 146 balls to help Afghanistan get to a strong score against England
Image Source : AP
Next : Most centuries in ICC tournaments