List of KL Rahul's IPL teams and his performance

KL Rahul has been in top form in the ongoing edition of IPL. He is playing for Delhi Capitals this season, his fifth team in the league. Let us have a look at his performance for each team:
KL Rahul played for RCB in IPL 2013 and 2016. He played 19 matches for RCB and scored 417 runs with 4 fifties.
KL Rahul featured for SRH in IPL 2014 and 2015. He played 20 matches for the franchise, scoring 308 runs at a strike rate of around 110 with no fifty to his name.
KL Rahul then turned up for Punjab Kings from IPL 2018 to 2021 for four seasons. He amassed 2548 runs for them in 55 matches at an average of 56.62 with 23 fifties and two centuries.
LSG picked Rahul, and he played for them from IPL 2021 to 2023. He scored 1410 runs in 38 matches at an average of 41.47 with 10 fifties and two hundreds to his name.
In IPL 2025, Rahul is playing for DC and has so far scored 323 runs in 7 matches at an average of 64.6 and a strike rate of 153.8 with three fifties.
