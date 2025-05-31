List of IPL captains with most titles

8. Shreyas Iyer: 1 IPL title (KKR 2024)
Image Source : Getty
7. Hardik Pandya: 1 IPL title (2022 GT)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
6. David Warner: 1 IPL title (2016 SRH)
Image Source : BCCI
5. Adam Gilchrist: 1 IPL title (2009 DCH)
Image Source : Getty
4. Shane Warne: 1 IPL title (2008 RR)
Image Source : Getty
3. Gautam Gambhir: 2 IPL titles (2012, 2014 KKR)
Image Source : Getty
2. Rohit Sharma: 5 IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 MI)
Image Source : Getty
1. MS Dhoni: 5 IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023)
Image Source : Getty
