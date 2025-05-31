 List of IPL captains with most titles

List of IPL captains with most titles

Image Source : Getty

8. Shreyas Iyer: 1 IPL title (KKR 2024)

Image Source : Getty

7. Hardik Pandya: 1 IPL title (2022 GT)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

6. David Warner: 1 IPL title (2016 SRH)

Image Source : BCCI

5. Adam Gilchrist: 1 IPL title (2009 DCH)

Image Source : Getty

4. Shane Warne: 1 IPL title (2008 RR)

Image Source : Getty

3. Gautam Gambhir: 2 IPL titles (2012, 2014 KKR)

Image Source : Getty

2. Rohit Sharma: 5 IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 MI)

Image Source : Getty

1. MS Dhoni: 5 IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023)

Image Source : Getty

Next : Shubman Gill vs Sai Sudharsan - stats comparison in IPL 2025

Click to read more..