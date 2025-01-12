 List of IPL 2025 captains - Shreyas to lead PBKS, RCB-KKR yet to reveal

List of IPL 2025 captains - Shreyas to lead PBKS, RCB-KKR yet to reveal

Image Source : PBKS/X

Shreyas Iyer has been confirmed to lead Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

Hardik Pandya will captain Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

Pat Cummins will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025

Image Source : Getty

Sanju Samson to captain Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

Shubman Gill to lead Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

Fours teams Royals Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are yet to confirm their captains for the IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

Next : Yuzvendra Chahal vs Washington Sundar - T20I stats comparison

Click to read more..