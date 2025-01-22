List of India's 11 vice-captains in international cricket since 2022

Axar Patel has been named the new vice-captain of the Indian T20I side, replacing Hardik Pandya, who is no longer in the race to lead the Men in Blue. But do you know the number of vice-captains India have had in the last three years has gone beyond 10? Take a look-
Shubman Gill, who already has had a tryst with Indian captaincy in Zimbabwe, was named as the vice-captain in both the T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka in July-August. Gill will also be India's vice-versa in the Champions Trophy.
Hardik Pandya was the unfortunate one to miss out on either post - captain/vice-captain - Pandya was Rohit Sharma's deputy for the longest time, including the recent T20 World Cup in June last year
Ravindra Jadeja, the veteran all-rounder, hadn't played a T20 for a while but was picked for the South Africa T20I series out of nowhere in 2023 and was also named the vice-captain with Surya being the captain
For the Australia T20I series at home, right after the ODI World Cup, Surya was named the captain, even though stand-in at the time, Ruturaj Gaikwad was named his debut having just won the Asian Games Gold Medal for India, in October 2023. Shreyas Iyer after a long World Cup, was rested for the first three T20Is, before returning to side for the last two games as Surya's deputy
Making a return to the Test team after more than a year, Rahane was the best performer for his side in the WTC final 2023 and was named the vice-captain for West Indies series with Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul all injured
KL Rahul was Rohit Sharma's deputy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home for first two Tests after he was removed from the post due to poor form
As Rohit was again unavailable for Bangladesh Tests in December 2022, Cheteshwar Pujara became vice-captain despite Pant being in the side as KL Rahul took over the captaincy
Rohit Sharma was COVID-positive ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England in July 2022 at Edgbaston. Bumrah made his captaincy debut with Rishabh Pant becoming his deputy
KL Rahul, who led in the second Test against South Africa in 2022 in Kohli's absence, got injured ahead of the Sri Lanka series at home. As Rohit began his captaincy career in Tests, Jasprit Bumrah was named his deputy
The unannounced deputies - During a couple of Tests in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Bumrah was captaining, Virat Kohli was the implied deputy. This was on show when Bumrah was unavailable to bowl in the fourth innings of the SCG Test. Similarly during Zimbabwe T20Is in 2024 after the T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson was Shubman Gill's deputy
